Barclays Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €35.26 ($41.48) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.52.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

