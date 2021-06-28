Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

LMT traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $380.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.93. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.