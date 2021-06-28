Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.00. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,850. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.