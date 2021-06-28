Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

