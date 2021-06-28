Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $60.25. 38,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,471. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

