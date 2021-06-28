Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

