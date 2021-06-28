Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.