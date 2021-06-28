Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 401,428 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $15.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

