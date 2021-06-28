Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,987 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $117.08. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,301. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

