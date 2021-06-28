Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.