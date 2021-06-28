Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

