Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Major Shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management Sells 942,161 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Outerbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20.

BNED opened at $8.87 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 264,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.