Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585,970 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,682,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Barrick Gold worth $328,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,223,318. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.