Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE BHC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,021. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.
In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
