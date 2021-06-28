Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,021. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

