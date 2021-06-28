Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.44 on Monday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

