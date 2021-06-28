Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188,610 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $360.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.51 and a twelve month high of $361.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

