Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 89,907 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 165,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

