Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

CINF stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

