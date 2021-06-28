Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $167.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

