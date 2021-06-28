Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 106,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $321.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.