Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

