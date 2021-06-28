Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.58.
About Big Banc Split
