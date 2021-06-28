Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.58.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

