Binance USD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $10.01 billion and $3.79 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 10,009,770,700 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.