BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,040 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.71. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,528. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $365.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

