BitcoinHD Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $11.19 million and $2.25 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

