BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.68 million and $1,276.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00031904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00193540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033302 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

