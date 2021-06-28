BitTube Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $12,269.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.10 or 0.00619848 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 365.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 313,828,838 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

