BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Cut to “Reduce” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $230,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $45,307,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

