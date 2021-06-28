BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,849.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 410.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,420 shares of company stock worth $12,728,650. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

