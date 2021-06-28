BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,489. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $295.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

