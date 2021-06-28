BlackRock Inc. Acquires 29,712 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

VPG stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $467.50 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

