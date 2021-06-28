BlackRock Inc. Acquires 63,298 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Daseke worth $29,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Daseke by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.