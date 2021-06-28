BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of UroGen Pharma worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The business had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

