BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Oppenheimer worth $31,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oppenheimer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OPY opened at $52.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $663.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

