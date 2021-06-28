Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $126.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $127.05.

