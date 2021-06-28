Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

