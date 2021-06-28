Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $343.48 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.13 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

