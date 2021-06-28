Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $343.48 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.13 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.
In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
