Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

