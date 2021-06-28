Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

