Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 6th

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of BLPG stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Blue Line Protection Group
