Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 6th

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of BLPG stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

