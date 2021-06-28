Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BDNNY remained flat at $$76.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.