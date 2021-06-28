Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.47

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.34, with a volume of 7895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNE shares. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.19.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.