Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

BAH stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.