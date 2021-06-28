Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 2,841 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

