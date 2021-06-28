Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $263.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $172.35 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.47. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

