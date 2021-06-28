Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 445 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $132.06 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

