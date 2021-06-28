Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 64,730 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $183.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

