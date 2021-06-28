Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 2.15% of First Internet Bancorp worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INBK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $297.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

