Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,081 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.93. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

