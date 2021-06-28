Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,402 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

