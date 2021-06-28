Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.35. Bright Scholar Education shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $519.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

